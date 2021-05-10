Together. Trailer of ‘Being a father’, with Kevin Hart

Netflix has released the official trailer for ‘Be dad‘(Fatherhood), a drama starring Kevin Hart that will hit the streaming platform on June 18. It is an adaptation of Matt Logelin’s book ‘Two Kisses For Maddy: A Memoir Of Loss & Love’, in turn inspired by real events.

Hart stars in this moving, funny and emotional true story about a widower who faces one of the toughest jobs in the world: being a father. Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan and Paul Reiser round out the cast of the film.

Paul Weitz (‘American Pie’) is directing this film from a script co-written with Dana Stevens. Both adapted the book based on the true story of Matt and Liz, a high school dating couple who got married and moved to Los Angeles.

After the happiness of knowing that Liz was pregnant, tragedy struck the family when moments after Madeline’s birth, Liz died before she could support her daughter due to a pulmonary embolism. Matt therefore had to take care of the baby, the bond with his beloved wife.

