Together in a jacuzzi, Daniella Chávez and her friend wear charms | INSTAGRAM

Simply spectacular are the only words that could describe the new video that Daniella Chávez, the beautiful Chilean model and influencer He has shared with us today through his Instagram stories.

It’s about a video clip, in which the famous young woman was spending a most private moment with one of her friends bathing together in a jacuzzi and showing off wholesale charms.

Although it is only a few seconds, the faithful audience of the young woman was impressed and very happy that she shared the clip with them, thanking them and letting them know that they liked it through messages.

Surely this is part of a little help you are doing to her friend to help you get a few followers and that you can also dedicate yourself to promoting some products or simply pampering Internet users.

As you surely know, Daniella is more than ready to continue pampering her followers with more photos in some entertainment pieces that only have the best quality and nothing else, always very focused on looking as beautiful as possible and that everyone can enjoy her equally to learn something or other.

In fact, a few weeks ago he started talking to his fans directly through some videos, where he suggested that we practice some exercises to feel better about ourselves, such as saying positive things to ourselves in front of the mirror.

This activity made more audience notice her and that those who already followed her feel very good knowing that she cares about giving them more than flirtatious content, valuable information and sometimes some advice that could be useful to you.

In addition, he will also continue exercising in his personal gym located in his apartment in Miami, Florida, where I always want to live and now it is practically a dream fulfilled taking care of his image but above all his health, which is the most important thing he has and that is something that He has learned these difficult times.