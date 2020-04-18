At the beginning of the month we learned that Global Citizen and the World Health Organization were armed, and by far, the most important online music festival to this day. One World: Together At Home It is the concert that today is on everyone’s lips because it brought together several legends of music such as Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones in order to support thousands of health workers who today are mega raffling in hospitals to save lives at the expense of exposing theirs.

So that they see the magnitude of the concert that we are going to throw, in addition to the former Beatle and the Rolling, other artists of a great many class are going to be giving their best performances from home. Cured by it Lady Gaga, artists include The Killers, Pharrel Williams, Stevie Wonder, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Kacey Musgraves and Michael Bublé among others. See the complete list:

One World: Together At Home Not only did it bring together all these luxury artists, but it also grabbed the best presenters on American television as Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Ellen Degeneres among others, to give the broadcast a touch of humor and genius.

As we discussed, the festival is focused on helping, and specifically the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, as well as “local and regional charities that provide food, shelter and medical care to those who need help the most.” A true gem to be able to see these artists gathered, and at the same time help all the organizations that need help, to receive it to end the coronavirus once and for all.

I want to see it, Uncle Sopas! But how, when and where?

When will I be able to fully enjoy this jam: Saturday April 18 at 7:00 p.m. in Mexico City is the date! So relax as best you can during the day, prepare the snack without leaving home and tune in to the concert.

Where will the guitars be transmitted? What do I need to have?: If you are thinking that this gem is only going to be broadcast on channels in the United States (as it sometimes happens), fortunately you are wrong … This cool girl is going to arrive on different transmission channels both on the internet and on television.

Television: Sony Pictures Television announced that One World: Together At Home It will be available on its channels for Latin America. The world event will be broadcast live on Saturday, April 18, on the Sony Channel at 7:00 p.m. and the next day, Sunday, April 19, on AXN at 5 p.m.

Internet: If you don’t have the opportunity to watch it on TV, there is no problem. The event will also be broadcast on an endless number of platforms that only require an Internet connection. Some of them are Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.

Yes now, They are more than ready to have a weekend full of music and good vibes to feel better and support thousands of people who need us so much today!