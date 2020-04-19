Faced with the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of international artists gathered this Saturday to delight fans around the world with a digital mega concert in tribute to health workers who fight against COVID-19.

Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Maluma also joined this online concert, powered by the singer Lady Gaga and supported by the international organization Global Citizen in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Before opening the two-hour megaconcert, titled “One World: Together At Home“(” One World: Together at Home “), Lady Gaga, who has collaborated for weeks with Global Citizen and the WHO to raise money in the fight against the coronavirus.

The singer said he was praying by the health personnel and also “thinking about everyone in their homes, thinking about when this will be over.”

Here are some presentations from the megaconcert:

He played, sitting at his piano at home, “Lean On Me” by Bill Withers before continuing on his own “Love’s In Need Of Love Today”

Unbeatable at 76, he appeared singing the classic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want “along with the other members of the Stones, each playing from their respective houses.

He also opted for the piano for a sober presentation of “Soon You’ll Get Better”

In a show of international rank that also included artists from India and Nigeria, while the Colombian injected the reguetón with “Carnival”.

He played “Lady Madonna” at the event that highlighted the worldwide efforts of medical personnel, but also food delivery people or disinfectants, on the front line of the fight coronavirus, which has caused more than 157 thousand deaths across the planet.

Tonight, through the international language of music, we salute the courage and sacrifice of health heroes, “UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video broadcast during the broadcast.

The concert ended with a harmony of voices with Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli and John Legend singing Dion and Bocelli’s 1999 hit “The Prayer,” accompanied by celebrated pianist Lang Lang.

Not just music, inspiration

The former English soccer player David Beckham He spoke by videoconference with young athletes and encouraged them to perfect their technique at home, waiting for the sports competitions suspended by the coronavirus to return.

The event sought to generate “a mobilizing cry” to collaborate with health workers, at a time when the pandemic keeps about 4,500 million of homebound people.

Before the show, the organization urged philanthropists and the government to support the WHO in its response against the coronavirus, claiming that it has already raised $ 35 million for local organizations and the solidarity response fund against COVID-19 of the world health body.

