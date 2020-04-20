‘One World: Together at Home’ managed to raise $ 127.9 million that will help in the fight against COVID-19

After the concert broadcast ‘One World: Together at Home‘, the organization Global Citizen reported that they were raised $ 127.9 million that will help in the fight against COVID-19.

In a post made on Twitter, the organization thanked Lady Gaga for the realization of this event which they described as “historical”.

“For everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon,” he said. Global Citizen.

The broadcast

For almost seven hours, the transmission of ‘One World: Together at Home’ It brought together renowned athletes, singers, comedians and actors, who came together live to fight the COVID-19, in an event organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, with the curatorship of Lady Gaga.

One of the artists who most captivated with his presentation was Elton John, who greeted healthcare workers around the world, who are fighting against the coronavirus. From his garden in Los Angeles, he voiced ‘I’m Still Standing’, in which he accompanied himself with his piano.

“This is for everyone who has been working on the front line. Thank you, thank you, thank you, “he said.

Paul MCCARTNEY He appeared with Lady Madonna of the Beatles, supported by a video that portrayed health workers. “Let’s tell our leaders that we need to strengthen the health care system around the world so that a crisis like this never happens again,” he asked.

On four different screens, since each member was at home, The Rolling Stones played the classic ‘Let It Bleed. ’ Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts – who improvised with his drums – delighted from a distance.

For her part, Jennifer Lopez sat in her patio, surrounded by lights, to give rise to ‘People’, by Barbra Streisand. Taylor Swift He launched the theme ‘Soon I’ll Get Better’, which he wrote about his mother’s battle with cancer.

For the closing of the event, which also featured artists such as Keith Urban, Lizzo, the duet of John Legend and Sam Smith with ‘Stand by Me’; Billie eilish, Beyoncé, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Billie Joe Armstrong, among others; tenor Andrea Bocelli was presented accompanied by Celine Dion, John Legend, Lang Lang and Lady Gaga with ‘The Prayer’.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and Notimex