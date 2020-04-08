Virtual concerts and initiatives to stay at home are no longer news. By now many have already tuned in one or another concert to see their favorite artists guitar and sing from their homes. Something that breaks the monotony of the days and somehow brings us closer to the music we love so much. If yours until today has been hunting concerts, surely the one we present will interest you, and if you still do not go into this, Paul McCartney will surely convince you.

The World Health Organization is putting together a mega-concert to support health workers, broadcasts to present real experiences of doctors, nurses and families around the world. Just to give you an idea, top artists, in addition to the aforementioned Sir. McCartney, they are going to hit on everything. Musicians curated by Lady Gaga herself include Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Chris Martin, Elton John, J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lizzo, Maluma, and Stevie Wonder, among others.

‘One World: Together At Home’ is directed to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and also to “local and regional charities that provide food, shelter and medical care to those who need help the most”.

The concert will be broadcast live on Saturday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. in Mexico City. In addition to classic American television channels, it will also be digitally broadcast on multiple global platforms, including: Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube. These digital broadcasts will feature additional artists and performances from around the world, as well as unique stories from the world’s health heroes. For information on how to tune into the concert, you can go to www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

You already have an appointment next April 18 with Paul McCartney and your favorite artists to change the routine on Saturday afternoon and in passing, and if you can, help the most needy people right now.