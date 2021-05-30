Together and happy, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott caught enjoying | INSTAGRAM

It is not a secret that, for a few months, we have seen again the businesswoman Kylie Jenner with her ex-partner, and father of her little girl, Travis scott, spending a lot of time together, as a family, however, they themselves have affirmed that they have not returned, but that they maintain this relationship for the good and the upbringing of the tender Stormi.

However, the secrets of this type of celebrities Some private aspects always come to light from some “close source”, such as decisions made about how they are related to each other, and the novelty about how they make their correlation work.

Let us remember that it was from the month of October of last year, where the rumors began that they had resumed their sentimental relationship, and they even lived together, however, they themselves came out to deny these speculations, stating that they were very close and treated each other with great respect and affection for the upbringing and well-being of their little heiress.

Back then the rumors arose from a photo that the youngest of the Kardashian Jenner clan, when he uploaded an image with the father of his daughter to his Instagram, but since that day they neither confirmed, nor denied or uploaded anything together, because the waters were quite calm, until recently it was the rapper’s birthday.

In addition, a few days ago the rumors that they had returned resounded with great force after the couple was seen taking little Webster to Disneyland, something that would not be very strange coming from two parents who have always maintained a good relationship for the good of the girl.

However, now a famous and recognized entertainment portal in USA, ensures that the rumors are true and that apparently they have made their relationship work by trying a new way: polyamory.

Thus, the businesswoman and the singer would have rekindled their love story, but this time in an open relationship, according to said media, after much talking, both have agreed to be “free to go out with other people”, after their separation in 2019, Travis would have wanted to return with Kylie and support their family, so they would have agreed to resume the relationship as a non-exclusive agreement, and according to close sources “both are fine with that.”

“They have rekindled the old flame and are dating again, but they are also free to date other people. To be frank … they are in an open relationship, “said this source who claimed to be a friend of the couple.

Although, we must mention that days later it was Kylie herself who denied these rumors through some publications on her Twitter account, where she attacked the media for inventing anything, but she did not give more details of whether they actually returned to being a couple or just having a friendly relationship as Stormi’s parents.

So now, we have seen more regularly that both parties share images together, either in the company of the cute girl or simply accompanied each other, such as, for example, and the most recent, which we noticed by reviewing the stories of the makeup mogul. .

First of all, we could see how the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner has decided to take a flight, in the company of the beloved baby, obviously from her private plane, and only a couple of hours later, a charming image of the rapper with the baby in his arms.

And, finally, a funny video of the model with the musician in some games in a park near where they were, both appear totally funny turning and flying, reliving their childhood, and the great chemistry that exists between them is notorious.