Together again? Lorena Improta and Leo Santana indicate that they have resumed their relationship

Together since 2017, in a relationship marked by engagement and four separations, Leo Santana and Lorena Improta give evidence that they resumed the relationship once again. This Friday (24), the singer and the dancer posted photos of the same lunch on their social networks. After announcing the latest separation, Leo and Lorena would have resorted to couples therapy to settle

Apparently Lorena Improta and Leo Santana are quarantining together giving love a new chance. Officially, the dancer and singer have been separated since June last year. This Friday (24), Lorena and Leo shared in their Stories videos of the day’s lunch: Bahian food. Muse da Viradouro, champion school at this year’s carnival, she posted a video of the meal still in pots and then on her plate. In turn, he was filmed while eating the meal. The day before, both, at different times, shared a publication leaning on a bed.

Remember Lorena and Leo’s back and forth dating

The ex-dancer of “Domingão do Faustão” and the interpreter of “Law of Gravity” started the relationship in January 2017. Six months later, they became engaged and Lorena won a statement from the musician. “I confess that it has been the best six months of my life. Thank you for being my girlfriend, my partnership, my friend, my fiancee, that, my fiancee and my baby girl. I love you. Together, I am sure that we will go further!”, highlighted Leo. In less than ten days the couple ended the engagement and resumed the relationship. In March 2018, another break. The following month, they returned to the good. Then they separated for the third time and in October of that year they were together again. The engagement, however, only resumed at Christmas. And it lasted until May 2019, the fourth separation.

Lorena and Leo resorted to therapy to resume

When announcing one of the times he separated from the blonde, the singer explained that they can’t get along. Shortly afterwards, columnist Fábia Oliveira said that the ex-boyfriends had resorted to couple therapy to be able to resume the relationship. Medical and spiritual help were also in the plan of the dancer and singer, as well as individual services. At the time, information circulated that the fourth break came from Lorena and that Leo was still in love with her.

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina enjoyed together live

If Lorena and Leo may be using the period of social isolation to get it right, a new couple is also enjoying every moment together: Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet. The model has already tattooed her lover, with whom she was first seen a month ago, cut the surfer’s hair and danced with him for TikTok. Gabriel also celebrated his birthday with an intimate party with his family and the daughter of Luiza Brunet, who supported his daughter in relation to the alleged courtship.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

Together again? Lorena Improta and Leo Santana indicate that they have resumed their relationship