Together again, Karol G and Anuel AA captured and excited fans | INSTAGRAM

Just as you are reading it, a few months after the Colombian singer Karol G and the musician Anuel AA also confirmed the breakdown of their love relationship, these same interpreters from urban music They were captured together on the streets of a beautiful American city, causing comments about having returned to their courtship to flare up in a shocking way.

It all happened during one of the most recent broadcasts on the famous show program “Tell me what you know”, in the program, various images of the artists were shown during their meeting in a restaurant in South beach, Miami, a place where Anuel waited for Karol, smoking a cigarette while chatting amiably.

From that moment, a cameraman And as expected, a short time later, the aforementioned paparazzi of the television broadcast observed the young son of the famous and mentioned singer, who, accompanied by an adult, got into the luxurious car of the older Bichota to take out a package.

At the exit of the place, despite the fact that Karol G wanted to pass unnoticed In front of the cameras covering her head, it was actually her long blue hair that gave her away, so now speculation about a reconciliation or the idea that they never separated begins to explode on social networks, by the millions of fans they have around the world.

Although, it is necessary to remember that since the beginning of this year 2021 It was known that something was wrong between the aforementioned Latino artists, and, therefore, it was last April when the couple had confirmed their separation.

However, thanks to these images that now circulate through a section of the network, thousands of users assure that the love between them would have returned, due to the fact that the colombian and the boricua They would have met this week, and it is that both were also captured in another renowned restaurant in the aforementioned city.

So, according to the information revealed by those who have allegedly seen them walk through the paradisiacal coastal place, they were really happy, in addition to the fact that it is said that they were giving kisses and all kinds of cuddles.

In the same way, some Internet users have assured in the same way that they see each other from time to time, to talk to see if they can resume their love life, as we remember that both were for a time the most solid couple in music However, due to the distance, the complications with the global health contingency and their work commitments ended up distancing them.

Anuel was the first to mention something about it, after four months since they decided to go their separate ways, later, it was Karol who used his Instagram to tell his fans about their separation.

Verbatim affirming the following: “The love that we felt from everyone during these almost 3 years was unmatched, incredible and vibrating together with you was magical. I love you Emmanuel, my gratitude to you, your family and everything that we lived, grew and learned together is INFINITE. RHLM ”, but, apparently, the fire of their love has not yet been extinguished, since it has not been only once that they have been seen walking with each other.

So far neither of the two involved has made mention of anything in this regard, however, if they do, we will certainly notify you practically immediately.