The president of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Dias Toffoli, stated that he does not consider an attempt to put pressure on the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, to the Federal Supreme Court accompanied by ministers and businessmen to put pressure on the restrictive measures imposed in the fight against the new coronavirus. “I still believe that dialogue is essential,” he told TV Cultura’s Roda Viva program. “In this sense, the president’s trip to the STF I do not see as an embarrassment or an attempt to pressure the Supreme Court, not least because the judge is used to receiving requests”, he added.

Regarding Bolsonaro’s concern about the economic reopening, Toffoli said: “The whole world is thinking about this (economic recovery). And when it affects the economy, it affects the poorest, the periphery. The first thing to think about is to save lives, but we have to think about the next day, which needs coordination and scientific guidance. “

Regarding recent statements by the President of the Republic, who said that he “would not accept interference”, Toffoli considered that the Supreme Court’s decisions were not undue interference. “So much so that they are judicial decisions that have been fulfilled.” Regarding the demonstrations calling for the closure of Congress and the Supreme Court, the president of the STF said: “In all democracy, freedom of expression is guaranteed. What cannot be admitted are slander, defamation and those who ask for an end to democracy.”

Toffoli, when asked if the Judiciary’s response to Bolsonaro is not strong enough, said that “we are not going to build unity and solve problems with public notices”, and that who decides the future of the country is the policy – Executive and Legislative powers – , not the Judiciary. The minister said that, for his part, he spoke when it was necessary, but in the plenary of the Supreme Court or in the case file. “Judge speaks in court and in court, he does not go to the arena of politics,” he said.

