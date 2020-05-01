BRASÍLIA – The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Dias Toffoli, has acted in recent days to calm the spirits and avoid an institutional crisis among the Powers. After STF minister Alexandre de Moraes suspended the appointment of delegate Alexandre Ramage to the command of the Federal Police, Toffoli talked to President Jair Bolsonaro and sought to help build a legal solution to the impasse.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) entered the field to try to reverse Moraes’ decision. With the appeal to be presented, Bolsonaro’s expectation is that Ramage – today at the head of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) – will be able to assume the direction of the Federal Police further ahead. Moraes, however, has already shown signs that the lawsuit is closed because the act challenged in court was annulled by the government itself when it revoked the nomination of Ramage.

The first assessment at the summit of the Supreme Court was that Moraes may have fueled a new crisis, again playing radical bolsonaristas, in Praça dos Três Poderes, against the Court.

Soon after, however, Bolsonaro raised the tone against Moraes, which provoked repudiation and indignation in the Supreme Court, contradicting Toffoli, until then the guarantor of the attempt at pacification between the Planalto Palace and the Court. If before the score was 7 to 4 for Bolsonaro, it turned 11 to zero against him.

“I have not yet swallowed that decision by Mr. Alexandre de Moraes. I have not swallowed. That is not the way to treat a chief executive, who does not have a charge of corruption and does everything possible for his country,” said the president , who classified Moraes’ decision as “political”.

The change in command of the Federal Police was the pivot of the crisis that culminated with the resignation of the former Lava Jato judge Sérgio Moro of the Ministry of Justice, on the last 24th. Moro left the government accusing Bolsonaro of trying to interfere politically in the PF . Ramage has been friends with the president and his children since the 2018 election campaign, when he headed the security team of the then PSL candidate.

O state found that initially Bolsonaro did not plan to scale José Levi Mello do Amaral Junior for AGU. In addition, the president would like the current head of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Jorge Oliveira – considered by him as a son – were Moro’s replacement.

Both the military and ministers of the Supreme Court told him, however, that Oliveira’s transfer to the Ministry of Justice could be interpreted as yet another shield from the government. Bolsonaro always said he would not give up Ramage. The suggestion, then, was that he nominate Levi to head the AGU and André Mendonça for Justice.

Bolsonaro did not know Levi, but was informed by Toffoli and other ministers that he was very qualified. Levi is linked to Moraes and became executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice when the magistrate was the holder of the portfolio, in the Michel Temer government (2016 to 2017).

In addition to investigating the demonstrations of bolsonaristas in defense of military intervention, Moraes is also conducting the fake news investigation, opened in March last year to investigate attacks on the court on social networks. At least 12 profiles of Bolsonar militants – including businessmen, federal and state deputies – have already been targeted.

