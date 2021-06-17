Tofacitinib, the arthritis drug that could help against severe covid

Tofacitinib, this is the drug for arthritis that gave positive results in a clinical trial of patients hospitalized with covid, according to an article published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Tofacitinib, which is taken by mouth and sold under the brand name Xeljanz, among others, was tested in a trial with 289 patients hospitalized for severe covid in 15 locations in Brazil.

Half received the drug – a 10 mg tablet twice a day – and standard care such as glucocorticoids that slow down a overactive immune response, while the other half received a placebo and standard care.

After 28 days, the 18.1% of the group that received tofacitinib progressed to respiratory failure or death, compared with 29% of the placebo group.

This represented a statistically significant relative risk reduction of 63%.

Respiratory failure refers to a patient who requires non-invasive ventilation through an oxygen mask, or who is intubated and connected to a mechanical ventilator.

The deaths after 28 days they occurred in 2.8% of patients in the tofacitinib group and 5.5% of those in the placebo group.

We are encouraged by the initial results of our randomized trial of tofacitinib in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia, “said Otavio Berwanger of the Israelite Albert Einstein Hospital, who coordinated the trial in collaboration with Pfizer.

These results provide new information indicating that the use of tofacitinib when added to standard treatment, which includes glucocorticoids, may further reduce the risk of death or respiratory failure in this patient population. “

The tofacitinib is approved in the United States for treat conditions such as arthritis rheumatoid disease, psoriatic arthritis, and ulcerative colitis.

