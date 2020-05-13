FIA President addresses some of the changes that will follow the coronavirus

Announces a global partnership with the Red Cross

The coronavirus crisis has caused the FIA ​​championships to have to modify their calendars substantially. While the peak of the pandemic has passed in Europe, the different categories plan to resume their careers this summer. Jean Todt has made it clear that now is the time to show solidarity.

The President of the FIA ​​has indicated that different GPs will be allowed to run consecutively in order to be able to play the maximum number of possible tests. In addition, it has expressed the Federation’s commitment to all the promoters of the different circuits and to each participant.

“We will much more easily accept an event overlay. In a way it is a good way to demonstrate the spirit of the motor and to help each other. We must help the promoters and work closely with our championships, because if you are in the shit , that’s when you can make a difference, “he said in statements collected by the ..net portal.

On the other hand, he has highlighted what the coronavirus has taught not only to the FIA, but to any other company or organization. Todt is committed to reducing unnecessary travel and using new technologies instead.

“We will reduce travel, for obvious reasons, but not only us. Videoconferencing is something new and very efficient, so we learn from that,” he explained.

The Frenchman took the opportunity to announce that the International Automobile Federation is already finalizing an agreement with the Red Cross on a global level. In this way, they will be in charge of attending to any emergency that arises on the slopes.

“The Red Cross will be our partner in assisting people who participate in motorsport in the future. The management of the FIA ​​medical department is in talks with them. We are also engaging in various programs to support member countries,” has expressed to finish.

