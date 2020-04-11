The French warns of the importance of further reducing the budget limit

Think that in 2021 the 10 teams that make up the grid will remain

Jean Todt, president of the FIA, warns of the real threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic to Formula 1. The Frenchman explains that it is necessary to lower the 2021 budget ceiling to prevent several teams from abandoning the competition.

Todt is realistic. The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus can be lethal for Formula 1. If a manufacturer is in serious resource problems, this can affect several teams on the grid. However, he is confident that there will be no change for 2021.

“Formula 1 is not immune to possible changes in the plans of its manufacturers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Next year I hope that everything remains the same, but that is why we are talking to everyone,” he said in an interview with the Italian edition. from Motorsport.com.

The FIA ​​president asks the teams for humility and understanding so that they can all move forward at a very delicate moment. Therefore, he explains that it is highly necessary to lower the budget ceiling of 150 million euros established for 2021.

“Despite the fact that there are large teams, none can take anything for granted. We must consider everything and be humble knowing that we love motorsport. But it is not essential for society. We have to make the right decisions.”

“In every tragedy and crisis like these there are many negative points, but there are also pros. We have the opportunity to improve for the future. In Formula 1 we have reached extraordinary costs. We must redirect them to another level.”

According to the latest information, all teams except Ferrari and Red Bull are ready to further lower the spending limit for next season. Todt does not understand that these brands oppose this measure.

“The smallest teams have a budget of $ 150 million and the largest teams more than $ 300 million. That is not counting engine development. However, there are still those who oppose it!”

Yesterday, the teams were going to meet again to make a decision about a possible reduction in the budget ceiling. However, this has been postponed for unknown reasons and it is not known when it will take place.

Todt acknowledges that a Formula 1 team is not the main concern of a company involved in the premier class. Still, he believes that a chain reaction of dropouts can be deadly to the sport.

“I don’t think motorsport is the first problem for a big brand. If a company loses a couple of dozen people in a sports team, I don’t think it’s a tragedy. The problem is if we lose four F1 teams, for example “Todt said to finish.

