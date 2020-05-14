He insists that the possible goodbye of sets would not have to do with the Pact of Concord

The economic crisis caused by the covid-19 has left the teams in a difficult situation, especially those with smaller budgets. That is why Jean Todt is aware that some may decide to abandon Formula 1 after 2020.

The president of the FIA ​​knows that the possibility of some team leaving exists, although he highlights the work they do to prevent something like this from happening. The objective of the French is that the current ten teams remain in the queen category.

“We know there is a risk, there is a risk that the teams decide to leave. That is why we try to do our best to keep teams large, medium, and small. It is not an easy exercise, “says Todt in remarks for the Race Fans website.

For the moment, the teams are waiting to reach an agreement regarding the new Pact of Concord. However, Todt warns that the permanence of the teams in the sport and the signing of the new agreement are independent issues.

“As I said, For the FIA ​​to have a championship, the Pact of Concord does not need to be signed, But it is not the agreement that makes the teams leave or stay. They are two completely different things, “he explains.

The French influences the importance that the new regulation can have in the final decision of the teams. The queen category seeks to reduce costs and limit budgets, so that there is greater equality. To this is added a completely different technical regulation, which is called to favor the show.

“We must be optimistic. We must be positive, but they also have to be interested. We have tried to create the most exciting Formula 1 for after 2020. We have agreed to delay what we believe to be very good standards to 2022 due to the situation, which For me it was a rational and logical decision that supported everyone. The future looks goodTodt points out to close.

