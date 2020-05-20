The Frenchman ensures that Vettel is one of the greatest talents in motorsports

He thinks the German could be a good FIA president in the future

Jean Todt, President of the FIA, is convinced that Sebastian Vettel is one of the greatest talents in motorsports and, therefore, points out that any Formula 1 team will be very fortunate if they take on their services. Always in the future, of course, when the German leaves Ferrari.

“You have to be more positive. Sebastian Vettel is one of the great talents of motorsport. It has been announced that he will not drive for the team beyond 2020. There are many other opportunities. We can only wish him the best. The team that wins him will have a lot of Luck, “said Todt in remarks for Sky.

On the other hand, the Gallic leader has surprised when stating that he sees Sebastian Vettel as a possible president of the Federation for the future, and even dares to say that he could be a good president. “Perhaps he will be a good FIA president in the future, you never know,” added Jean.

As for Vettel’s departure from Ferrari, Todt believes that the unity of yesteryear was lacking, when the Maranello formation was a ‘pineapple’ around Michael Schumacher – with whom they achieved five consecutive drivers’ titles.

“The results, good or bad, can be explained. With Michael, the entire Ferrari team was very successful because we had a very close and strong team that supported each other, mainly in difficult times, rather than the good times.”

“It is easy to be together when everything is fine. You can see a good sailor when the sea is rough, so when we were in rough seas we were all on the boat. I am talking about boats but we are talking about cars, of course,” added.

In closing, the FIA ​​president claims to be “eager to start the season”, but at the same time remains cautious. “The priority is to ensure that everyone is safe. Health and safety are the priority,” Todt said to conclude.

