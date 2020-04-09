Jean Todt says they carried out “very complex checks” on the Ferrari

He believes that the private agreement was the best solution; the judicial route would have been a long process

FIA President Jean Todt says he pressured his technical team to get to the bottom of the matter related to the Ferrari power unit, although they were ultimately forced to reach a private agreement.

It was one of the controversies of the preseason. The Federation announced that the resolution of the Ferrari Ferrari case ’would not be made public and up to seven teams se stood’ before the decision. Despite everything, Todt claims that his technical team did everything possible.

“Some teams suggested that Ferrari might be out of the rule, so for months our coaches have been after Ferrari to try to understand if what they were doing was legal or illegal. I must tell myself that I put a lot of pressure on our team – from the FIA – to carry out as many tests as necessary. ”

With that said, we didn’t need to do that just because someone who was some kind of whistleblower was telling us. But we have to make sure that each team performs their show legally. We wanted to get to the bottom of the problem, so we did very complex checks to try to understand the problem. ”

“We did a check on Leclerc’s car in Abu Dhabi again and the stewards decided it was human error, and imposed the fine. We could have said ‘okay, fine,’ but we continue to push for a full understanding of the situation.” , Jean Todt has commented, in declarations for the American web portal Motorsport.com.

The French is aware that the matter was very complex and, above all, if it had been presented in court, the process could have taken years, so he preferred to resolve it differently.

“Most of the teams wanted to be aware of the situation, but they said the most important thing is that, whatever it is, the situation should be clear by 2020. So we changed the rules for 2020 because we were sure there would be no no ambiguity in the regulation.

“Then when we came to the conclusion that what Ferrari did was not legal, they debated it. They said ‘it is legal’. So it could have taken it to the court of appeal. We don’t know what the court would have decided, it could have taken years, what is not in the interest of Formula 1 “, Todt said to conclude.

