The FIA ​​and Formula 1 received multiple criticisms after announcing the suspension of the Australian GP minutes before the first free practice began. However, Jean Todt believes that it is not fair to blame them for what happened.

Initially, as the Frenchman points out, there was no one against the race being held and not against the fans being in the stands. In addition, they had the go-ahead from the government to move on, so the entire paddock traveled to Melbourne.

“I think it is very unfair to blame us for what happened in Australia. Things changed very quickly. 24 hours before the start of free practice, there was no reason not to hold the event. The government, the organizers, the promoter and the local motoring federation were in favor; everyone was in favor, “says Todt, speaking for Sky Sports.

Everything turned 180 degrees when one of the mechanics who had undergone the covid-19 test, from the McLaren team, tested positive. The team decided not to participate in the Grand Prix and as a result, some teams did not want to go ahead either.

“Slowly, one thing after another caused the opinion to be divided, so we went from there being no problem to there being one as they got bigger and bigger. A few minutes before the start of training, we just didn’t it was possible to continue, “explains the FIA ​​president.

Todt explains how complex the situation was, given that not only Formula 1 was affected by the unpredictability of the evolution of the virus, but also other categories and even entire countries.

“It happened in other parts of the world, in other events. A week after Australia, we were competing with the WRC in the Rally of Mexico and on Saturday, during the event, due to the pressure we had decided to stop. The day after, in France There were elections. On Monday everything stopped, “adds Todt to close.

