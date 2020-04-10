It is not clear that people return to normal lives after what happened

Ensures that they must start again once the containment is completed

I would understand that a promoter refuses to organize a GP for fear of coronvarius

FIA President Jean Todt fears that Formula 1 will lose interest after the coronavirus. The Frenchman is not clear that after all this people return to normality in a short period of time and often go back to sports events and public places.

Formula 1 should not take fans’ attendance at circuits for granted once the coronavirus crisis is overcome. The Frenchman reflects on how this pandemic can affect social customs.

Although Todt is confident that Formula 1 can organize a good calendar once the crisis is over, he doubts that people will want to go to big events like a Grand Prix.

“Another problem that we are going to have is the interestSince when all this is over, are you going to want to go to a race? Are you going to want to go to a sport match? Are you going to want to go to the theater? Are they going to want to go to the restaurant or the movies? “Asks Todt in an interview for the American web portal Motorsport.com.

“So we are going to have to learn to start again because right now we are all confined“he insists.

On the other hand, Todt is prepared to receive more than one denial from a promoter of Grand Prix for fear of the coronavirus. The Frenchman would understand that some of those responsible for these events did not want to have Formula 1 this year for security reasons and thinks that it is something that can happen.

“It may happen that they tell us: ‘For example, I don’t want to, I don’t feel like organizing an event‘. Ultimately, those kinds of situations can happen. An event is a celebration, we can be in a situation where everything is ready to celebrate it, but nobody wants to do it, “says Todt to finish.

