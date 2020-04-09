Stresses that they are responsible for encouraging manufacturers to continue racing

FIA President Jean Todt considers the coronavirus crisis the ideal time to review the foundations of motor sport and improve it, as he believes that exorbitant levels of spending have been reached that need to be controlled. Thus, he asks for sacrifice and solidarity from all parties while they rethink their way of acting, which will change once this crisis is overcome.

Todt thinks that the coronavirus crisis is a perfect opportunity to get away from high budgets and make the sport more sustainable and accessible in the long term.

“In every disaster or crisis, you have many bad things, but also good things. We have the opportunity to do things better in the future, mainly in Formula 1 we have reached levels of expenses that for me are not reasonable and that we need tackle, “Todt said in remarks for the British magazine Autosport.

The French manager is clear that motor sport will be different for everyone when all this happens and encourages all its participants to be supportive, give in and listen to the rest. “I don’t think the number one priority for a manufacturer right now is to ensure continuity in the races. I hope everyone stays, so we must listen to everyone“he points out.

“Even big teams, you shouldn’t take anything for granted, we must think of all kinds of possibilities and be humble. We love the engine, but it is not essential for society, so we must make sure that we choose and decide well. It will take some time, we will return and I hope we are better, “he adds.

Todt assures that from motor sport they must defend how important it is for a manufacturer, despite difficult circumstances, to continue betting on this showcase.

“I am sure that many teams, suppliers and manufacturers will have to review their programs. They may be forced to stop. I don’t want to sound overconfident, but I hope some team owners or sponsors stay motivated, “says the FIA ​​president.

“So we need to make sure we don’t discourage them because they may wonder what the purpose of staying in the engine is, if they still like it and if they still need it, so we should encourage them to make sure they still like it and still need it. We have that responsibility, “he stresses.

2020 CALENDAR

Like Chase Carey and Ross Brawn, Todt is confident that a schedule with plenty of races can be held when restrictions are lifted, and notes that the option to extend the season until 2021 is the least likely.

“Once we can start, I think we could have two to three Grand Prix in a month. If we go in July or August and compete until December, we have six months, five to six months, that multiplied by three would make us 15 or 18 races, “he shares.

“Getting to 2021 is something that has been talked about and is in the hands of the rights owners, for us it is about saying ‘yes’ or ‘no’, but it does not seem likely,” adds Todt to close.

