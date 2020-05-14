Highlights the modification of the statutes regarding the rules voting system

The Frenchman reveals that the FIA ​​saves money for situations like this

Formula 1 works on the approval of the budget ceiling. At first, it was stipulated at 160 million euros, but the crisis caused by the covid-19 has caused certain changes to have been raised. Jean Todt confirms that this long-awaited measure will soon be a reality.

This week the teams have received a proposal in which that ceiling was set at 135 million euros for 2021, 125 for 2022 and 120 for 2023, 2024 and 2025. In addition, recently the FIA ​​has changed its statutes to not need the unanimously, but only a majority, to approve changes in the regulations.

“I can’t go into details because right now it’s something that is still in the works, but it is a matter of days. We have also made an emergency article in our statutes, the International Sports Code, to be able to approve new rules with a majority of 60%, “Todt said in statements to the ..net portal.

This change is established to prevent large teams from preventing the approval of certain measures that they considered harmful to them. Precisely this problem and the current need to make decisions have led the FIA ​​to establish this new article, according to Todt.

“Clearly, this pandemic has reinforced our desire, our energy, to make more drastic decisions for the future, in some way to cope even more with the resistance that there has been from some teams,” he explains.

On the other hand, Todt does not believe that the economic crisis caused by covid-19 will substantially affect the FIA. He stresses that they have been proactive from the beginning to prevent a situation like the current one from taking its toll.

“We are a non-profit organization. Fortunately we have a stable economy and in all our plans we have some reserves, which will allow us to overcome this crisis.. Although we did not expect this crisis, it was important to have some reserves for the future, “says Todt to finish.

