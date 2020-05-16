It was one of the duels that we wanted to continue with a magnifying glass. One of the best strikers of the moment, the Norwegian giant Erling Haaland, against one of the most promising center-backs on the international scene, the Frenchman on loan from Barça Jean-Clair Todibo. In case this Dortmund-Schalke was not enough, it added even more spice. And the truth is that they have not professed a special affection during the course of the first 45 minutes (Todibo has been replaced at half-time due to injury).

05/16/2020

Act at 19:26

CEST

The trigger has come in a corner. The footballer on loan from FC Barcelona was scoring very close to the Scandinavian, who has had enough and has given him a blow to the ribs that the Frenchman has not fitted at all well. Todibo has exploded and started telling a Haaland that he was just laughing. Among the expletives that the player owned by Barça has thrown at the attacker, one in very typical French has fallen: “Baise ta grand mère”. Something we prefer not to translate literally, but boy, he basically remembered the Norwegian’s grandmother.

The cameras have hunted it and it has been heard thanks to the microphones and the soulless atmosphere that prevailed in the stands as it was the duel behind closed doors. He has fallen into the Todibo trap, victim of this new football too. I’m sure he won’t trip over the same stone again. Footballers must also get used to this …

Ptdrrr Todibo il m’a tort «B ***** t’a grand mère» pic.twitter.com/HtyuNp0xHR – Kirua.13z ⚡️ (@Ayoub__FCB) May 16, 2020

