A horizon full of doubts looms on the tennis circuit in the coming months, issues that involve all professional players. He coronavirus It does not discriminate, that is true, but it does not affect everyone equally. For example, Todd woodbridge He thinks the challenge for Australians right now is much greater than for Europeans. This is what he analyzes in an interview to The Age, where he assures that the ‘age’ factor will also be essential to measure how his compatriots will overcome this quarantine.

Basically Woodbridge warns of more difficulty for Australians due to the time of year. “All our players normally go to Europe during this time of the season, they are there playing tournaments and watching the sunlight. Right now we are at a completely different turning point, a situation that none of these Australian players have experienced before, so it will be a real challenge once that time of year is over, ”says the former world number one in doubles.

But the problems go beyond the season they are in. “What can we do to train? We hope that the sports facilities will reopen in June, but here in June it’s winter and we don’t have many covered tracks in the country. All these elements related to the preparation and conditions of the events will represent a real challenge for our players, it will not be easy to return to the tour. Still, we must stay positive and try to get something good out of this, “said the Sydney.

“If I were them, right now what I would do is to program different training blocks and see what exercises they can do in each one, that’s what they really need. What are they training for? Is it to gain strength? Is it to improve endurance? They would have to take a look at the calendar and see what their goals are. In the case of returning to the competition in October, to put a date, what should my next six months be like? ”Asks Todd, a man who has remained closely linked to the professional circuit since he played his last game in 2005.

No one knows how we will get out of this, or when or how. What Woodbridge fears most is that young people suffer more than they should. “It is a unique period for all of our athletes. For many of them it will be a very important break if they are in the middle of their career, but not all cases are like this. Actually, revitalizing is not a bad thing, it can even help you improve motivation and give that boost you were looking for to go for the next chapter. Nevertheless, for the youngest it is a tremendously difficult panoramaWe do not know how they will handle it. They risk thinking that they have lost a year in their transition to reach the desired level, now how do they recover it? There are too many unresolved questions, “he concludes.

