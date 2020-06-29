This weekend we saw Novak Djokovic Regain his presence on social networks with a couple of writings in his language where he tried to create his own armor to defend himself from everything that is raining after the consequences of the Adria Tour. Belgrade should not be having a good time and it is that there have been many voices that have negatively valued his performance this summer, including many professionals and colleagues on the circuit. Todd woodbridge, a legend of doubles and now focused on his work as a commentator, gave his opinion on Sports sunday on the controversial situation of the Serbian, confirming how difficult it will be to regain the respect of various sectors.

“Hard work ahead of him to clean up his image and reputation“Declares the Australian. “He is currently the president of the ATP Players Council. We have seen how many media outlets around the world have criticized her these weeks for the way everything developed with the Adria Tour. All the events that have happened in that event during those two weeks have been terrible for our sport ”, defines Woodbridge without any qualms, assuming that the number 1 in the world was partly to blame.

“The situation is worrying with Novak and his wife testing positive, in addition to Grigor Dimitrov, Goran Ivanisevic, Borna Coric and many other professionals who participated in the tournament. He is the leader of professional players, but this time he has not set a great example. You are going to have to do a lot of good to recover from all that. Today there are many tennis players who have even asked for his resignation as president, so all that remains is to wait and see what happens, “said the 83-title champion in doubles. Flaunting his new role in the media, we can say that the Sydney has not shaken the pulse to express his opinion on Djokovic.

The most curious thing is that it was Novak himself who denounced a month ago the position of the United States Open to treat the coronavirus pandemic during the celebration of his tournament. Now you may understand the importance of taking care of even the smallest detail. “Novak was one of the players who were not entirely convinced by the measures imposed by the US Open to make the tournament take place, he said it was a bit extreme. Now, after what happened with the Adria Tour, it is easy for the return of professional tennis to be greatly affected”, Warns the oceanic. “We will have three tournaments in the United States and then you have to go directly to Europe, but of course, the European Union has restricted the entry of people who come from the United States. Right now we don’t know what kind of quarantine will have to be passed or what tournaments can be played. ”