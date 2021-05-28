Todd Phillips would have already signed to write Joker 2

To squeeze every penny. That is the logic of Hollywood. After Joker – 91% will pass the US $ 1 billion mark globally, it is not a surprise that the Warner Bros studio is looking to continue to capitalize on the DC adaptation. What is a surprise is that for the sequel they have already convinced director and screenwriter Todd Phillips to return to write a Joker 2, the next installment in another franchise.

According to an article in The Hollywood Reporter, Todd Phillips I would have already gotten a contract to write Joker 2. You have to be careful about taking this as one hundred percent confirmed, because this arises from the mention that a report makes about the best lawyers in Hollywood, one of which is Warren dern, a member of the firm Sloane Offer Weber & Dern, who has the filmmaker among his clients.

What is said, in a brief profile of this lawyer, is that he has achieved that “Todd Phillips got a contract to co-write the next installment of Joker.” Perhaps he has inadvertently revealed that the sequel is a fact and is being worked on. In the past, the director has sent mixed signals and has put some conditions to return, as has the protagonist Joaquin Phoenix.

Joker – 91%, in case you haven’t seen it, is the story of Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a clown who dreams of becoming a comedian. After a series of situations, the character begins to lose his sanity and incidentally becomes a symbol of social protests against corruption and the Gotham City elite, after murdering a trio of bullies and a news anchor on live television.

The film was targeted by executives for its massive box office against a very small budget of just $ 50 million. Although it was conceived as a unique story, since the film is based on the classic DC villain and even shows a little Bruce Wayne, there is always the possibility that the character will continue. Particularly when in the end, he totally loses his sanity and becomes a psychopath.

As if commercial success weren’t enough, Joker he won the Golden Lion for Best Film, one of the most important awards, at the Venice Film Festival, where he debuted, and then at the Oscars where Phoenix won the award for Best Actor. Although she was involved in a controversy over the alleged apology for the use of firearms, a sensitive issue in the United States.

What would it be about Joker 2? One can imagine that he would follow the protagonist once he has been abandoned to the criminal life or perhaps he could continue with the theme of the revolt and nonconformity in Gotham, which is not really resolved in the film. We just have to wait to see if Phillips has really agreed to continue with the saga and if Phoenix will follow him. At the moment, Warner Bros and DC seem to be focused on continuing with the DCEU, with films from that saga that are currently in production as Flash, Aquaman 2 Y Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

