Todd McFarlane announces details on King Spawn, the new antihero comic

Although the news of Spawn in the film industry have fallen somewhat short and do not meet the expectations of fans, the antihero still has a lot to tell in the graphic medium. Through social networks, Todd McFarlane shares with his fans an exciting announcement about the line-up that will be in charge of giving life to King Spawn, the new anti-hero cartoon that will be published under the Image Comics label. It is an absolutely original series of comics since the one launched by himself Todd in 1992. Fans of the character will be fascinated.

Todd McFarlane He is a famous artist who has not dedicated himself exclusively to a single field; her work encompasses writing and design. Thanks to him we have another very famous character from the comics, Venom, whose second solo adventure for the big screen will come to us in just a few months. Yet Spawn remains king at the heart of McFarlaneThat is why he is promoting his new comic series for Image. Here are the initial details on the stellar creative team that will make up the staff of the ambitious comic.

Announcing the lineup of creators for Spawn’s first new monthly comic in 30 years … KING SPAWN # 1! Artist Javier Hernández and writer Sean Lweis will be lending their talents along with McFarlane, Booth, Segovia, FCO, Takata, Tan and more!

ANNOUNCING the creator line-up for the 1st NEW monthly Spawn comic in 30 years … KING SPAWN # 1! Artist, @javierfdezart & writer @SeanChrisLewis will be lending their talents along with McFarlane, Booth, Segovia, FCO, Takata, Tan & more! #Spawn #comics #imagecomics #Kingspawn pic.twitter.com/1c1UedsvQQ – Todd McFarlane (@Todd_McFarlane) May 22, 2021

It seems that McFarlane has joined forces with some really talented artists. Javier Fernandez He is known for his illustrations in comics of Batman, Justice League, Green Lantern, Nightwing and Detective Comics; while Sean Lewis he has worked on the creation of notable works such as The Few, Bliss, and Coyotes. The rest of the names mentioned in the tweet also belong to artists of great skill, worthy creators of the industry who will give shape and meaning to King Spawn. The comic is expected to begin publication in June.

King Spawn will be part of Spawn’s Universe, announced in mid-February. The intention of Todd McFarlane is to create a shared universe with its characters, establishing in 2021 four comic series in which its protagonists inhabit the same reality. We see really ambitious things for the future. In those days, the creator explained his plans (via Comicbook):

It’s not just about a Spawn story and expanding Spawn. This is expanding creativity and / or multi-media possibility in the future. The goal is to create possibilities. And the possibilities are not going to arise unless you have the characters and the base. It all adds up to other companies and corporations, and the eyes and the fans looking at this brand and saying, ‘What else do you have?’

In addition to King Spawn, Spawn’s Universe will also release titles like The Scorched and Gunslinger Spawn, all scheduled for 2021. For his part, McFarlane is absolutely happy about the good things coming up for his characters. Here’s another statement on his work with Spawn’s Universe:

I have waited almost 30 years to get to this moment. To deliver ideas, I hope they grow from this initial seed called Spawn’s Universe # 1 in a world fully populated with hundreds and hundreds of characters in the near future. The stage will be set with this comic, and soon I will be releasing new monthly titles for the first time since 1992. I can’t wait to show comic readers all the crazy ideas in my head, as well as open the door to so many talented creators who have said they would like to accompany me on this trip.

