The former American tennis player Todd martin He gave an interview to Tennis 365, where he talked about the future of the US Open, where he does not see him with many options to be able to compete in Flushing Meadows. In addition, he confessed that this break in tennis will cause Federer to extend his tennis career a little more.

-It does not rule out that Roger Federer proclaims himself champion of the US Open:

“I am sure Federer is seriously thinking about that US Open. He would love to come back from this quarantine and win an important title. I see him capable of hitting the ball as in his best times and warning everyone that he still has rope for a while. No I know of no tennis player who is as technically correct as he is with his backhand. I have seen him hit with that shot in three different ways, and in all of them he does it with tremendous precision. If the tournament were to happen in Indian Wells his options of victories are greater. “

-The coronavirus pandemic could have forced Federer to postpone his withdrawal for another year:

“The Laver Cup that took place in Switzerland last year could have been considered a nice farewell to his country. I think Federer could have made the decision there to retire in 2020 and with the dispute of what would be his last Olympic Games. With the postponement of the tournament, I imagine this will force him to delay his retirement for another year. Retiring from tennis in this way would make no sense. I’m sure Roger wants to end his career in style. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him a couple of more years at a good level on the circuit “.

-It would not make sense for the US Open to be played behind closed doors:

“I can’t imagine the US Open being held in New York this year. I have been on the USTA board for six years and I know that they are looking out for the safety of everyone. Tennis without spectators would be pointless and would suffer the impact of the march of many sponsors. A lot of income will be lost and that would be very bad for this sport. “

-Todd Martin does not think tennis will return this year:

“Sometimes the only solution left is to wait and let things go. The easiest decision would be not to play tennis any more this year. Perhaps it is the most correct thing, but they will fight until the end so that it is not. make many important decisions and lay the foundations for the future of this sport, “concluded Martin.

