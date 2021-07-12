Todd Haynes documents the genesis of ‘Velvet Underground’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

What you hear most often about Velvet Underground is a Brian Eno joke that the band didn’t sell many records, but everyone who bought one formed their own band.

That line is not featured in Todd Haynes’ documentary ‘The Velvet Underground’, nor are celebrities talking about his vast influence. You don’t even hear a full song from the group until almost halfway through the two-hour tape.

Haynes, the reliable and unconventional director of ‘Carol’, ‘I’m Not There’ (‘My story without me’) and ‘Far From Heaven’ (‘Far From Heaven’), refuses to give a traditional treatment to the Velvets , an appropriate approach considering that they were pioneers and uncompromising. Their film, which premiered this week at the Cannes Film Festival, is, like the Velvets, boldly witty, limitless and thought-provoking. One feels that even Lou Reed would be pleased with how ‘The Velvet Underground’ rejects the obvious.

I didn’t need to make a movie to say how great the band was, ”Haynes said in an interview.

There were a lot of things I was going to say: OK, we know. Let’s go directly to how this happened, this music, where these people came from and how this miracle of a group of people came together ”.

‘The Velvet Underground,’ which Apple will debut in theaters and its streaming platform on October 15, features little-seen footage and a series of rare interviews that include founding member John Cale (who says the band was looking ‘how to be elegant and how to be brutal ‘); Jonathan Richman of Modern Lovers, one of his early disciples; and Jonas Mekas, the late pioneering filmmaker who filmed the first live performance of Velvet Underground in 1964 and to whom the film is dedicated.

‘The Velvet Underground’ is most unique in the way it resurrects the lower Manhattan art scene in the 1960s that gave birth to and fermented the group. Haynes patiently traces the fertile landscape of the Warhol’s Factory, the explosion of queer New York and how Lou Reed and the Velvets got excited by artists like the Ramones or the experimental drone music of La Monte Young. Art, avant-garde cinema and music collide. More than anything else, the documentary is a revealing portrait of artistic cross-pollination.

“You really felt that coexistence and creative inspiration that was changing from medium to medium,” said Haynes, who noted that these localized foci now seem extinct, victims of a digitized world.

“I long for that today. I do not know where it is”.

‘The Velvet Underground’ is Haynes’ first documentary. The filmmaker previously used deliberately artificial fictions to portray great musicians. His ‘Velvet Goldmine’ was a glam rock fantasy about David Bowie. In “I’m Not There,” instead of trying the impossible task of finding an actor for Bob Dylan, he chose seven.

When you research the Bowie from ‘Velvet Goldmine’ or all the Dylan’s from ‘I’m Not Here’, you come across the real thing, ”says Haynes.

“I always felt that if I was going to recreate this in fiction form, it would be better to do something different. So you don’t compare it to the real thing, apples to apples. It is in a different language, in a different context, and the frame is visible ”.

Haynes never met Reed, who died in 2013. But he did see him a few times at events like the Whitney Biennial. And Reed authorized the use of ‘Satellite of Love’ in ‘Velvet Goldmine’. Laurie Anderson, Reed’s widow and filmmaker, endorsed Haynes in directing the film, and other heirs, such as Warhol’s, also supported him.

Images of Warhol, the only one who actually documented the Velvets before, intertwine throughout the documentary. On a split screen, the band members’ screen tests for The Factory (usually viewed as photographs) are widely reproduced, with Reed or Cale staring provocatively at the camera.

“The only movie about them is by one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. That is so weird and strange. There is no traditional coverage of the band playing live. There are only Warhol movies, ”Haynes said.

We only have art within art within art to tell a great art story ”.