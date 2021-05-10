Todd Frazier was put on assignment for the second time in two months by the Pirates

Veteran Todd frazier was put on assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates to make room for another receiver in the MLB.

After connecting three hits in 40 at-bats batting for 089. the Pirates decided that Frazier’s time in that organization was up and it’s time he took another path.

Frazier was fired in mid-March when he re-signed with the Pirates, however, it looks like this is the charm.

Veteran Todd Frazier has been designated for assignment by #Pirates to make room for Ben Gamel – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 10, 2021

Should Frazier opt for the official retirement of the MLB?

Well, he is already 35 years old and 11 of them in the Major Leagues, in about 1,244 games he has connected 1059 hits, 218 home runs, 640 RBIs and was an all-star twice.

Todd Frazier played for the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers.