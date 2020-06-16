During the morning there will be little cloud cover in Fort Worth with little chance of precipitation. As the hours pass, few clouds are expected. As for the temperatures, these will move between a maximum of 35 and a minimum of 22 degrees. In addition, south winds with little intensity are expected with gusts of up to 18 km / h.

Clear skies are expected tomorrow. Temperatures will range between 22 and 36 degrees Celsius. Loose character south wind.

An increase in cloudiness is expected in the coming days, although it will be highly unlikely that there will be precipitation. In addition, maximum temperatures are expected to remain unchanged and an increase in minimum temperatures as the days progress.