Mexico.- This day, a new cold front (No. 62) will interact with superior atmospheric instability and will cause heavy showers and punctual rains, electric shocks, hail falls and gusts of wind from 50 to 60 km / h with the possibility of tornado formation in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Low pressure channels will cause showers and heavy rains at very strong points, electrical activity, possible hail and gusts of wind of 50 to 60 km / h over the east and southeast of the national territory, in addition to intense punctual rains in Chiapas and Tabasco.

Anticyclonic circulation will cause low potential for rain and very hot temperatures over much of the Mexican Republic, in addition to maximum temperatures above 40 ° C in 14 states of the country.

In tropical surveillance: Tropical Storm “Arthur”, off the east coast of Florida, USA, and 1,330 km northeast of the coasts of Quintana Roo, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km / h, gusts of 85 km / h and movement towards the north-northeast at 15 km / h, so it does not represent a danger to Mexican territory.

Precipitation forecast for today May 17, 2020:

Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Chiapas and Tabasco.

Heavy rains with very heavy point rains (50 to 75 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Intervals of showers with punctual heavy rains (25 to 50 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Campeche.

Intervals of showers (5.1 to 25 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Coahuila, Querétaro, Tlaxcala, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5.0 liters per square meter): Guanajuato, State of Mexico and Mexico City.

The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and hail fall during storms

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today May 17, 2020:

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 ° C: Sierras de Chihuahua and Durango.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today May 17, 2020:

Maximum temperatures from 40 ° C to 45 ° C: Sonora (south), Chihuahua (southwest), Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco (south), Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Puebla (southwest), Veracruz, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan.

Maximum temperatures from 35 ° C to 40 ° C: Baja California, Durango (west), Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Guanajuato (southwest), Colima, Estado de México (southwest), Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

Wind forecast for today May 17, 2020:

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h and chutes: Baja California, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Campeche and Yucatan, with possible formation of tornadoes in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

