Mexico.- This day the front No. 65 in interaction with a low pressure channel over eastern Mexico, will cause heavy to very heavy rains in the states of the northeast, east and center of the country, as well as intense punctuals in Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo and Puebla, all accompanied by electric shocks, hail and gusts of wind during the passage of storms.

Tropical wave No. 2 will be absorbed by a low pressure zone with a probability for cyclonic development and will cause heavy to intense point rains in areas of the south and southeast of Mexico, including the Yucatan Peninsula, in addition to torrential point rains in Veracruz and north From Oaxaca; precipitations that could generate possible landslides, increased flow rates of rivers and streams and floods in low areas of said states.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation in medium levels of the atmosphere will maintain maximum temperatures above 40 ° C in 9 entities of the national territory.

Precipitation forecast for today May 29, 2020:

Heavy rains with occasional torrential (150 to 250 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Very strong rains with intense punctuals (75 to 150 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tabasco and Chiapas.

Heavy rains with very heavy point rains (50 to 75 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers with punctual heavy rains (25 to 50 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Guerrero and Yucatan.

Intervals of showers (5.1 to 25 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Colima and Michoacán.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5.0 liters per square meter): Sonora.

The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and hail fall during storms.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today May 29, 2020:

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 ° C: Sierras de Chihuahua and Durango.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today May 29, 2020:

Maximum temperatures from 40 ° C to 45 ° C: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua (west), Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero and Morelos (south).

Maximum temperatures from 35 ° C to 40 ° C: Baja California Sur, Durango (west), Tamaulipas (south), San Luis Potosí (east), Hidalgo (north), Guanajuato (southwest), Colima, State of Mexico (southwest) , Puebla (north and southwest), Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Wind forecast for today May 29, 2020:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km / h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h and chutes: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Campeche and Yucatan.

.