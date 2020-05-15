Mexico.- On this day, a dry line will interact with strong divergence in the upper atmosphere and with the entry of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, which will cause dense cloudiness with very heavy point rains accompanied by electrical discharges, hail, gusts of wind exceeding 70 km / hy high probability for the formation of tornadoes in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Likewise, low pressure channels in the east and southeast of the national territory will increase the probability of heavy to very heavy rains on said regions. Additionally, maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 ° C are expected in 16 entities of the country.

In tropical surveillance: Low pressure zone with high probability for cyclonic development in the next 48 hours, it is located on the Florida Strait, USA, 635 km northeast of the Yucatan Peninsula, it moves to the northeast, so it does not represent a risk for the Mexican territory.

Precipitation forecast for today May 15, 2020:

Heavy rains with very heavy point rains (50 to 75 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers with punctual heavy rains (25 to 50 liters per square meter): Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5.1 to 25 liters per square meter): San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Yucatán.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5.0 liters per square meter): Chihuahua, Estado de México and Morelos.

The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and hail fall during storms

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today May 15, 2020:

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 ° C: Sierras de Chihuahua and Durango.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today May 15, 2020:

Maximum temperatures from 40 ° C to 45 ° C: Sonora, Chihuahua (southwest), Sinaloa, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Nayarit, Jalisco (south), Michoacán, Guerrero, Puebla (southwest), Morelos (south), Veracruz (south ), Oaxaca, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan.

Maximum temperatures from 35 ° C to 40 ° C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Durango (west), Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Colima, Guanajuato (southwest), Querétaro, Estado de México (southwest), Chiapas and Quintana Roo .

Wind and wave forecast for today May 15, 2020:

Wind with gusts greater than 70 km / h and possible formation of tornadoes: North of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

South component wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h: Veracruz, Oaxaca, Campeche and Yucatan.

Swell 2 to 3 meters high on the western coast of Baja California.

.