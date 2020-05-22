Mexico.- For today, a dry line over northern Mexico, in interaction with height divergence and warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico, will produce heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by electrical activity, hail and gusts of wind up to 70 km / h with possible formation of tornadoes in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

On the other hand, low pressure channels over the east and southeast of the country, in interaction with the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, will cause heavy rains at very strong points, electrical activity, possible hail and gusts of wind during the passage of storms in these regions, including the Yucatan Peninsula, as well as intervals of showers in the Valley of Mexico.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation in middle levels of the atmosphere in the Pacific Ocean, will originate little potential of rains in the northwest, west and south of Mexico, as well as a hot to very hot environment over most of the national territory, with temperatures higher than 40 ° C in 16 entities of the country.

Precipitation forecast for today May 22, 2020:

Heavy rains with very heavy point rains (50 to 75 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatan.

Intervals of showers with punctual heavy rains (25 to 50 liters per square meter) accompanied by electrical discharges, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Querétaro, Tlaxcala, Oaxaca, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5.1 to 25 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: State of Mexico, Mexico City and Morelos.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5.0 liters per square meter): Guanajuato, Michoacán and Guerrero.

The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and hail fall during storms.

Favorable conditions for the formation of tornadoes in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today May 22, 2020:

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 ° C: Sierras de Chihuahua and Durango.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today May 22, 2020:

Maximum temperatures from 40 ° C to 45 ° C: Sonora, Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Hidalgo (north), Puebla (north and southwest), Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Veracruz, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan.

Maximum temperatures from 35 ° C to 40 ° C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Durango, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro (north), Guanajuato (southwest), Colima, Estado de México (southwest), Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

Wind forecast for today May 22, 2020:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km / h: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h: Baja California, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan, which will be accompanied by chutes in Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

Possible tornado formation: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

