Mexico.- For today, a dry line is forecast to maintain the probability of rain with electric shocks, hail fall and gusts of wind from 50 to 60 km / h in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

During the afternoon, low pressure channels in the interior of the country, associated with height divergence, will produce the development of overcast and heavy point rains in areas of Durango, Zacatecas, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Finally, a high pressure system at medium levels of the atmosphere will maintain the heat wave with temperatures above 35 ° C in 23 entities of the Mexican Republic.

Precipitation forecast for today May 4, 2020:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 liters per square meter): Durango, Zacatecas, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5.1 to 25 liters per square meter): Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Puebla, Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5.0 liters per square meter): State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and hail fall.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today May 4, 2020:

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 ° C: Sierras de Chihuahua and Durango.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today May 4, 2020:

Maximum temperatures from 40 ° C to 45 ° C: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south) and Campeche.

Maximum temperatures from 35 ° C to 40 ° C: Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí (east), Durango (northeast and west), Colima, Puebla (southwest), Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Wind and wave forecast for today May 4, 2020:

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas, Tamaulipas, Campeche and Yucatán.

Swell from 1.5 to 2.5 meters high: West coast of Baja California and Baja California Sur.

