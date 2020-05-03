Mexico.- This day, a dry line will be maintained over Coahuila with probability for showers and gusting winds of 50 to 60 km / h in the north and northeast of Mexico.

In the afternoon, low pressure channels associated with divergence in the upper atmosphere will cause dense cloud cover and rain with electrical discharges, hail and strong winds in areas of the northwest, east and southeast of the country.

High pressure system at medium levels of the atmosphere, will maintain the heat wave with temperatures above 35 ° C in 23 entities in the northwest, west, south and southeast of the national territory.

Precipitation forecast for today May 3, 2020:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 liters per square meter): Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5.1 to 25 liters per square meter): Coahuila, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Puebla and Veracruz.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5.0 liters per square meter): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and hail fall.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today May 3, 2020:

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 ° C: Sierras de Chihuahua and Durango.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today May 3, 2020:

Maximum temperatures from 40 ° C to 45 ° C: Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Nayarit, Jalisco (north and south), Morelos (south), Michoacán, Guerrero and Campeche.

Maximum temperatures from 35 ° C to 40 ° C: Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí (east), Durango (northeast and west), Colima, Puebla (southwest), Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Wind and wave forecast for today May 3, 2020:

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h: Zones of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Campeche and Yucatan.

Swell from 1.5 to 2.5 meters high: West coast of Baja California.

