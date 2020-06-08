Mexico.- This day a low pressure channel in the interior of the national territory and the entrance of humidity from the Pacific Ocean, will cause showers and heavy rains accompanied by electric discharges, gusts of wind as storms pass and possible hail in the west, center, east , south and southeast of the country, including the Valley of Mexico.

A dry line over the north of Coahuila and a new cold front extended over the northwest of Mexico, will cause gusts of wind of 50 to 60 km / h in Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Coahuila.

Likewise, a high pressure circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will maintain maximum temperatures above 40 ° C in 8 entities of the Republic.

Precipitation forecast for today June 8, 2020:

Intervals of showers with punctual heavy rains (25 to 50 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric discharges, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5.1 to 25 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Coahuila, Zacatecas, Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Morelos, Mexico City, State of Mexico , Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5.0 liters per square meter): Chihuahua, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

The rains could be accompanied by electric shocks, possible hail fall and strong gusts of wind during storms.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today June 8, 2020:

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 ° C: Sierras de Chihuahua and Durango.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today June 8, 2020:

Maximum temperatures from 40 ° C to 45 ° C: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 35 ° C to 40 ° C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí (east), Hidalgo (north), Querétaro (north), Guanajuato (southwest), Colima, State of Mexico (southwest), Morelos (south), Puebla (north and southwest), Veracruz, Oaxaca (north), Chiapas (east), Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Wind forecast for today June 8, 2020:

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

