Mexico.- CONAGUA reported that for today the cold front No. 67 will extend from the northeast of the Gulf of Mexico to the east of the Mexican Republic, which will produce very strong to intense rains in the east of the country. The air mass that drives it, will cause a temperature drop in the north, northeast and east of the territory, in addition to north component winds with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h on the coast of Veracruz and from 70 to 80 km / h in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

A low pressure channel extended from the north to central Mexico, will cause strong atmospheric instability, which will generate very strong to intense rains accompanied by electric discharges, gusts of wind during the passage of storms and possible hail over the north, central and western Mexico.

On the other hand, tropical wave No. 3 will cause very strong to intense rains accompanied by electric discharges and possible hail fall over the southeast of Mexico and the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, in addition to punctual strong to very heavy rains in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Finally, a high pressure circulation in the middle levels of the atmosphere will maintain maximum temperatures above 40 ° C in 10 entities of the country.

Precipitation forecast for today June 11, 2020:

Very heavy rains with intense punctual rains (75 to 150 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Heavy rains with very strong occasional rains (50 to 75 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Michoacán, Guanajuato, Tamaulipas, Tabasco and Campeche.

Intervals of showers with punctual heavy rains (25 to 50 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Jalisco, Colima, Tlaxcala, Morelos, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Guerrero, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers (5.1 to 25 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Sinaloa and Nayarit.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5.0 liters per square meter): Zacatecas and Aguascalientes.

The rains could be accompanied by electric shocks, possible hail fall and strong gusts of wind during storms.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today June 11, 2020:

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 ° C: Sierras de Chihuahua and Durango.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today June 11, 2020:

Maximum temperatures that can exceed 45 ° C: Baja California, Sonora Chihuahua and Sinaloa.

Maximum temperatures from 40 ° C to 45 ° C: Baja California Sur, Durango (west), Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 35 ° C to 40 ° C: Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí (east), Tamaulipas, Veracruz (north), Hidalgo (north), Guanajuato (southwest), Colima, State of Mexico (southwest), Morelos (south), Puebla (southwest), Oaxaca, Campeche and Yucatan.

Wind forecast for today June 11, 2020:

North component wind with gusts of 70 to 80 km / h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, as well as speeds of 50 to 60 km / h on the coast of Veracruz.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Puebla.

YOU CAN ALSO READ:

Businessman shot who denounced Ana Guevara for extortion

Asymptomatic if they can transmit Covid-19 reports WHO

Funeral Home Delivers a Bodyless Coffin to Baja California Family