The Matrix 4 movie will be released in 2021, and if it includes modern technology, it could fundamentally change the way the virtual world works.

The highly anticipated fourth installment of Matrix will bring together Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, under the direction of Lana Wachowski, who handled the original trilogy with his sister, Lilly. But apart from the cast and some photos from the shooting before everything was paused because of the Coronavirus, official information about the film has been scarce. So there are many interesting theories about history.

At this time, it is unclear if Matrix 4 will present a simulated world set in the early 2000s as the original trilogy. Since the film will probably be updated to a version in the current times (year 2020/21). Although it is speculated that the story could unfold predominantly in the dystopian future, we know that scenes have been shot in San Francisco, this guarantees some moments in the virtual world.

The question is: what kind of simulated world will it be and specifically when will that world be established?

If the virtual world of Matrix 4 reflects the world of 2020/21 and its dominant technology, that could have far-reaching implications for its own performance. For example, Morpheus and his team previously entered and exited the Matrix via landlines. Characters would now primarily use mobile phones as the primary means of communication between the Matrix and real-world ‘operators’.

Now, in modern society, the landline phone is rapidly dying out and smartphones have become almost ubiquitous. In addition to being infinitely more capable than the Nokia phones that populated the Matrix world of the late 20th century. Could the Matrix 4 simulation allow to go out via smartphone? It seems probable, since these days the public telephone has had a slow death. So Neo and Trinity won’t have to constantly search for a landline phone, the output method will have to be updated.

Regardless of what the director is working on, it seems likely that the film will stray from the turn-of-the-century urban landscapes that characterized the Matrix and its two sequels. The original trilogy addressed widespread concerns about technology, using the Matrix itself as a metaphor for the Internet. But in the modern era, such concerns are no longer as relevant, and wireless connectivity and app-based experiences dominate technology. In a world previously defined by landlines and “program” characters with unique features, the explosion of WiFi, smartphones, and apps will certainly change the face of the digital world that is the Matrix simulation.

The internet is everywhere, this has to affect how the characters interact.

In addition to having to change the way people enter and exit the Matrix, always-connected devices could allow agents to more easily move around the Matrix world and monitor any “seditious” activity. Even if Hugo Weaving doesn’t return as Agent Smith. In 1999, when the Matrix launched, computers and phones were the only connected devices, providing abundant but still limited entry and exit points within the Matrix. In 2021 that seems like a thing of the distant past.

But in a world where everything from TVs to refrigerators connect to the web and are equipped with their own apps, perhaps the film will feature a Matrix where heroes and, most importantly, antagonists, can materialize anywhere place at any time. What a terrifying form of control. It is all-encompassing and allows Matrix 4 to explore the much more relevant modern topic of privacy and surveillance.

The film will be released on May 21, 2021. Want to see it? Leave us your comments below.