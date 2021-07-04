Today’s stage 9 of the Tour de France, live

SPORT.es

The Tour de France 2021 lives today, July 4, the ninth stage between the towns of Cluses Y Tignes (144.9km). If the online narration does not appear, click HERE.

Slovenian Tadej pogacar he struck down all his rivals in the eighth stage and took the lead in the general classification and today he will have to defend the jersey on the second Alpine day, in a stage that has five passes.

From here you can enjoy all the stages of the Tour de France 2021 live and online through our up-to-the-minute comments. You can also follow it openly through Teledeporte and live through DAZN on the channels of Eurosport.