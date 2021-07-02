Today’s stage 7 of the Tour de France, live

SPORT.es 02/07/2021

Act. At 11:11 CEST

0

opt-ncrr-page = “50”

The Tour de France 2021 lives today July 2 the seventh stage between the towns of Vierzon Y Le Creusot (249.1km). If the online narration does not appear, click HERE.

More information

More information

The dutch Mathieu Van der Poel He is still at the top of the general classification and today, it is the longest stage of the Tour de France classified as a medium mountain stage, he will have to defend the jersey.

Follow the Tour de France on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

RELATED NEWS

Tour de France 2021: schedule and where to watch the stages on TV



2021 Tour de France route: Profiles of all stages



From here you can enjoy all the stages of the Tour de France 2021 live and online through our up-to-the-minute comments. You can also follow it openly through Teledeporte and live through DAZN on the channels of Eurosport.