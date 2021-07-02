in Sports

Today’s stage 7 of the Tour de France, live

SPORT.es 02/07/2021

Act. At 11:11 CEST

0

opt-ncrr-page = “50”

The Tour de France 2021 lives today July 2 the seventh stage between the towns of Vierzon Y Le Creusot (249.1km). If the online narration does not appear, click HERE.

More information

Van der Poel, leader of the Tour general classification

More information

The dutch Mathieu Van der Poel He is still at the top of the general classification and today, it is the longest stage of the Tour de France classified as a medium mountain stage, he will have to defend the jersey.

Follow the Tour de France on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

RELATED NEWS

Tour de France 2021: schedule and where to watch the stages on TV

2021 Tour de France route: Profiles of all stages

From here you can enjoy all the stages of the Tour de France 2021 live and online through our up-to-the-minute comments. You can also follow it openly through Teledeporte and live through DAZN on the channels of Eurosport.

The month of LGTBIQ + Pride through 4 stories told in images

Gugu Mbatha-Raw responds to the theories about Kang in the Loki series