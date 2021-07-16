Today’s stage 19 of the Tour de France, live

SPORT.es

0

opt-ncrr-page = “50”

The Tour de France 2021 faces today the nineteenth and penultimate stage between the towns of Mourenx and Libourne (207 km). After the high finish in Luz Ardiden and before the Saint-Émilion time trial, the Tour offers this Friday a golden opportunity for sprinters, such as the already historic Mark Cavendish, to shine again at the finish line without a break it does not prevent it. If you don’t see the live, click HERE.

More information

More information

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE) remains the leader in the general classification after its two consecutive stage victories and will try to manage the wide advantage it has against its pursuers.

Follow the Tour de France on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

From here you can enjoy all the stages of the Tour de France 2021 live and online through our up-to-the-minute comments. You can also follow it openly through Teledeporte and live through DAZN on the channels of Eurosport.