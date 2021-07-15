Today’s stage 18 of the Tour de France, live

SPORT.es

The Tour de France 2021 faces the eighteenth stage today between the towns of Pau and Luz Ardiden (129.7 km). Mythical stage today that passes through the Col du Tourmalet and Luz Ardiden passes, in which the last 60 kilometers will be decisive, at the beginning of both ascents. If you don’t see the live, click HERE.

Pogacar (UAE) remains the leader in the general classification after a new victory and will try to manage the wide advantage it has against its pursuers.

From here you can enjoy all the stages of the Tour de France 2021 live and online through our up-to-the-minute comments. You can also follow it openly through Teledeporte and live through DAZN on the channels of Eurosport.