Today’s stage 16 of the Tour de France, live

SPORT.es

0

The Tour de France 2021 faces the sixteenth stage today between the towns of Pas de la Casa and Saint Gaudens (169 km). Demanding day leaving Andorra with up to four mountain passes after a day of rest for cyclists. If you don’t see the live, click HERE.

Pogacar (UAE) remains the leader in the general classification and will try to manage the wide advantage it has against its pursuers.

Follow the Tour de France on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

From here you can enjoy all the stages of the Tour de France 2021 live and online through our up-to-the-minute comments. You can also follow it openly through Teledeporte and live through DAZN on the channels of Eurosport.