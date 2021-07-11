Today’s stage 15 of the Tour de France, live

SPORT.es

The Tour de France 2021 faces the fifteenth stage today between the towns of Céret and Andorra (191.3 km). Big day in the gala round in which we can enjoy a tough stage in the Pyrenees and the climb to several high-class ports. If you don’t see the live, click HERE.

Pogacar (UAE) remains the leader in the general classification and will try to manage the wide advantage it has against its pursuers.

From here you can enjoy all the stages of the Tour de France 2021 live and online through our up-to-the-minute comments. You can also follow it openly through Teledeporte and live through DAZN on the channels of Eurosport.