Today’s stage 14 of the Tour de France, live

The 2021 Tour de France faces the fourteenth stage today between the towns of Carcassonne and Quillan (183.7 km). A very bumpy Tour is resumed with a different stage from the others, with many ports and spaces for the teams’ strategies, both to catch the leader, Pogacar, such as for breakouts when attempting a stage win. If you don’t see the live narration, click HERE.

Pogacar (UAE) remains the leader in the general classification at 05’18 ” behind the second, Rigoberto Uran.

