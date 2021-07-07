Today’s stage 11 of the Tour de France, live

SPORT.es

The 2021 Tour de France faces today a very special eleventh stage between the towns of Sorgues and Malaucène (198.9 km). After another victory for Mark Cavendish we will experience neither more nor less than two climbs to the mythical Mont Ventoux. If you don’t see the live narration, click HERE.

Pogacar faces a complicated stage with the tranquility it gives him having added a good cushion of time with respect to his most immediate pursuers.

From here you can enjoy all the stages of the Tour de France 2021 live and online through our up-to-the-minute comments.