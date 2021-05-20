Today’s quantum computers are to quantum computing what ENIAC is to classical computing; the challenge is to get them to move as fast

The ENIAC was awesome. Intimidating. This computer, one of the first machines general purpose in history, it weighed about 27 tons, occupied 167 square meters and used no less than 18,000 thermionic valves. John Mauchly and J. Presper Eckert, its designers, launched it to solve a real problem in late 1945, at the University of Pennsylvania, and it remained operational until 1955.

The development that classical computers have undergone since then has been astonishing. And it has been marked above all by the arrival of a component: the transistor. It made its debut in 1947 by John Bardeen, William Shockley, and Walter Brattain, three physicists from Bell Labs. A simple way of defining it invites us to describe it as a semiconductor electronic device that is capable of responding to an input signal by giving us a specific output.

In any case, leaving aside its operating principle, what we are interested in remembering in this article is that transistors put an end to the hegemony of vacuum tubes in the world of electronics in general, and in that of computer science. in particular. His foray started a wild race that caused computers to get smaller, more powerful and cheaper. And also more popular.

This is what quantum computers that incorporate superconducting qubits look like. They work at a temperature very close to absolute zero, which is -273.15 degrees Celsius.

There is no doubt that without the invention of the transistor we would not be where we are. Computers and our electronic devices would not be what they are. If we reflect for a moment, we can glimpse the parallelism that exists between current quantum computers and that gigantic ENIAC that left so many people stunned in the middle of the 20th century.

In some way, the prototypes of quantum machines that we have are like that pioneering computer, and this invites us to conclude that possibly quantum computing is waiting for the arrival of its own “transistor effect”.

Quantum computing has it more difficult than classical

The development that quantum computing has undergone over the past two decades has been monumental. Just over 25 years have passed since the Spanish physicist Ignacio Cirac and the veteran Austrian physicist Peter Zoller proposed the theoretical foundations of this discipline, but they have been enough so that we already have machines capable of solving some practical problems. Despite its still numerous limitations.

But there’s still a lot to do. A lot, actually. When transistors arrived, the rudiments of classical computing they were formalized thanks to the work of such colossal mathematicians such as Alan Turing or John von Neumann, among other famous scientists.

Some scientists, such as the Israeli mathematician and professor at Yale University, Gil Kalai, argue that we will never have fully functional and error-correcting quantum computers

Of course, in the mid-20th century there was still a lot to do to develop the computers we have today, but it was more about refine a technology With whom we already felt comfortable flirting than solving big challenges.

Quantum computing, however, still poses enormous challenges. Titanic, actually. In fact, they are so challenging that some scientists, such as the Israeli mathematician and professor at Yale University, Gil Kalai, argue that we will never have fully functional quantum computers with the ability to correct their own errors. And this is precisely one of the biggest challenges that researchers in quantum computing are working on: bug fixes.

The quantum superposition effect is only maintained until the moment in which we measure the value of a qubit. When we carry out this operation overlap collapses and the qubit adopts a single value, which will be 0 or 1. The problem is that given the very nature of quantum systems, it is very difficult to know whether or not an error has occurred.

According to James Clarke, the director of Intel’s quantum computing laboratory, for a quantum computer to be significantly better than a classical one it will have to work with about 1,000 qubits.

An interesting strategy researchers are working on to advance error correction is to do not measure directly the value of the qubits involved in a quantum logical operation so as not to cause the superposition to collapse.

The idea is to consult the value of other qubits coupled to the “main” qubits, but not involved in the calculations, to know indirectly the value of the latter. The pity is that this strategy has a major problem: for it to work we need to work with a lot of qubits.

Having higher quality qubits will allow us to extend the useful life of quantum information

And this brings us to the next big challenge: we need higher quality qubits. The quantum data with which quantum systems operate is destroyed in a short period of time, so having higher quality qubits will allow us to extend the useful life of quantum information and carry out more complex operations with it.

Currently the two lines of research in qubit development that are yielding the best results are superconducting circuits, which is the path that Google, IBM and Intel, among other companies, are following, and ions suspended in electric fields. This latter strategy is also known as ion traps, and is currently less developed than superconducting qubit tuning.

So far the only two research teams that have claimed to have achieved quantum supremacy have been the one led by John Martinis at Google and the one led by Jian-Wei Pan at the China University of Science and Technology and the Tsinghua University in Beijing.

The third great challenge that quantum computing has put before us is none other than the need to implement new quantum algorithms that they are able to help us tackle the problems that we cannot solve with the most powerful classical supercomputers that we have today. These algorithms are what will allow quantum computers to make a difference.

Many researchers are convinced that fully functional quantum computers will arrive

However, despite all that we have just discussed, we can be reasonably optimistic. Many researchers, and they are absolutely serious and committed scientists, are convinced that quantum computers fully functional will arrive. They will have hundreds, or even thousands of qubits. And also bug fixes.

The road ahead is intimidating, but we have an important technological arsenal and a very solid scientific background at our disposal. We just have to cross our fingers. And investigate further.