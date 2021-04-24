Today’s Netflix, Disney + and Amazon releases

A total of 39 series, films and documentaries will reach the platforms of Netflix, Amazon, HBO, Filmin, Movistar + and Disney + today, so if you have nothing to do, this is your chance to find new content.

Dear Friday has finally arrived and it is time to know the novelties that the main streaming platforms have prepared for their millions of subscribers.

It may interest you: Fifth delivery The Crown at the door! Netflix announces filming

It should be mentioned that this weekend is extremely important for the industry, since Oscars 2021 will be held.

So in what we are heating up we will tell you the 39 series, films and documentaries that arrive from today to Sunday on the various streaming platforms, including Netflix, Filmin, HBO, Movistar +, Disney + and Amazon Prime Video.

All premieres:

1. Netflix

‘Heroes: silence and rock and roll’ (Friday)

‘Perfume Imaginary Museum “Time Warp”‘ (Friday)

‘Shadow and bone’ (Friday)

‘Shadow and bone. Afterparty ‘(Saturday)

‘Spider-man: Far From Home’ (Sunday)

2. Filmin

‘Wild friends’ (Friday)

‘Belladonna of Sadness’ (Friday)

‘Captain Fantastic’ (Sunday)

‘The river house’ (Friday)

‘The Closet’ (Sunday)

‘The French’ (Friday)

‘Her Blue Sky’ (Friday)

‘The German Sisters’ (Friday)

‘Koko-di Koko-da’ (Friday)

‘What’s left of us’ (Friday)

‘A horrible way to die’ (Friday)

‘Meeting Jim’ (Friday)

‘Blue fear’ (Friday)

‘Occidente’ (Friday)

‘The promise, a love, a wall, a hope’ (Friday)

‘The King and the Nightingale’ (Friday)

‘Rosa Luxemburg’ (Friday)

‘Christa’s Second Awakening’ (Friday)

‘Shelley’ (Friday)

‘Sole’ (Friday)

‘Stath Lets Flats’ (Friday)

‘We have the meat’ (Friday)

‘Trauma’ (Friday)

3. HBO

‘A black Lady Sketch Show’ S2 (Saturday)

‘The never ending story’ (Friday)

‘Éternité’ (Friday)

‘LEGO DC Shazam !: Magic and Monsters’ (Friday)

‘Justice League in Action’ S1 (Friday)

4. Movistar +

Oscars 2021 Awards Ceremony (Sunday to Monday)

‘Tenet’ (Friday)

‘Yul Brynner: The Magnificent’ (Sunday)

5. Others

‘The Empty Man’ (Friday on Disney +)

‘The Favorite’ (Friday at Disney +)

‘Vikings’ S6 p2 (Friday on Amazon Prime Video)