Today’s member impresses by dancing with advanced pregnancy

Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy has given us something to talk about again, the dance contest of the Hoy Program continues to impress its audience every day. On this occasion, the one who was worthy of admiration before all was the beloved choreographer Jenny Garcia.

García has been admired by many for continuing to carry out her work, essays and others despite her advanced stage of pregnancy; but now this admiration has increased by giving everything on the dance floor of the famous Today Program.

Jenny García did not limit herself or make a pretext for her pregnancy to give everything up. The former member of Come the joy He put on high sandals and danced as if he did not have his voluminous belly with his partner Chuy Razo.

Before the surprised look of the judges and present in the forum of Today, Jenny danced with a small outfit showing a lot of skin and wiggling her curves to the rhythm of her music.

The choreographer kept up the rhythm of the music, loaded and so on like she wasn’t pregnant and she looked really stunning.

Jenny García and Chuy were part of the challenge of choreographers alongside two other couples and although they did not obtain the favor of the judges, they were filled with praise.

Andrea Legarreta, Latin Lover and Lolita Cortés were filled with praise for Jenny and applauded her professionalism. They agreed that the “students are the bad guys”, since they wasted talent on the track.

The Stars Dance Today was planned to be a five-week contest; However, as it became a success, its duration was postponed.

It was revealed that the contest significantly increased the audience of the morning and was the formula that Andrea Rodríguez Doria needed to finally recover the rating lost since the departure of Magda Rodríguez.

Challengers and others joined the participants, this to extend its duration; something that many did not like since the new characters would arrive when the others would have enough experience and the level of the competition would lower.

Despite this, Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy continues to air and shining more than ever, what surprise will they prepare for you?